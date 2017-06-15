Puducherry CM dares Lt Governor Kiran Bedi to prove corruption charges

Puducherry : Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday dared Lt Governor Kiran Bedi to prove her charges of “corruption and malpractices” in admission to Post Graduate courses in private medical colleges in the Union Territory.

Making a “suo moto” statement after question hour in the Assembly, he asserted that the government’s Centralised Admission Committee has adhered strictly to orders issued by the Union Health Ministry, Medical Council of India, the Supreme Court and high courts in conducting counselling to select students for PG and diploma courses in private colleges during 2017-18 academic year in Puducherry.

“It is for the first time that the Puducherry government had procured 50 per cent quota of total seats in PG courses in the colleges under government category for students of the Union Territory as no government in the past had initiated any step to do so,” the chief minister said.

“The counselling by CENTAC was conducted in a transparent and fair manner,” he said. The 50 per cent quota under government category was also filled in a fair manner through the counselling, he added.

However, the Lt Governor had levelled allegations of corruption against officers and political leaders in selection of the medical students. After highlighting statutory procedures followed in conducting counselling, Narayanasamy rebutted Bedi’s charges of “malpractices and corruption” in selection of candidates to PG courses, saying she should prove her allegations.

“Kiran Bedi should establish her allegations that malpractices were committed in finalising the list of students and that 71 seats were bartered away to private colleges,” he said, taking strong exception to the charges. Narayanasamy said he would file a defamation suit against “anyone making false and unfounded allegations against the government that corrupt practices were adopted in PG medical admissions”.

He said Bedi had made “utterly false allegations during her visit to the office of CENTAC during counselling on May 30 and 31”. The chief minister demanded that Bedi tender an “open apology” for levelling such charges against officials and politicians. “She is also casting a slur on the Congress government in Puducherry, political leaders and the government machinery,” he said.