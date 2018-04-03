PROTETS WILL GO PADMAAVAT WAY: MINISTER
NEW DELHI: Thawar Chand Gehlot, the union minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, believes that the violent stir against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST act that engulfed the nation on Monday would come to an end soon as the protesters would come to the realisation that there is nothing to protest about. Drawing a parallel with the protests against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmaavat, the minister said that when the Rajputs finally watched the film, they found that there was nothing offensive about the portrayal of Queen Padamavti or Rajputs. Similarly, he said, Dalits would realise they were wrong in thinking that the Narendra Modi government does not stand by them. At the heart of their resentment is the Supreme Court’s ruling that does away with immediate arrests in complaints filed under provisions of the SC/ST Act.
Instances of arson, mayhem and hooliganism erupted in many states leaving 7 dead and many injured across India even as Dalit protesters blocked trains, clashed with police and set afire vehicles across several states during a bandh against the alleged dilution of SC/ST Act.
