Protests engulfs TN for Cauvery Mgmt Board

Chennai : Two DMK workers allegedly made self-immolation bids in Coimbatore on Monday amid a state-wide stir for setting up of Cauvery Management Board at the earliest to implement the Supreme Court’s February 16 verdict on water allocation among the riparian states.

The apex court though had reduced the Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water, it had allowed it to extract 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin to tackle its pressing need for the drinking water.

The stir being spearheaded by DMK and a slew of pro-Tamil outfits saw a slew of sit-ins and demonstrations by students and others at various places, including Chennai, Tiruvarur and Madurai.

The two DMK activists, identified as P T Murugesan and Singai Sadashivam, doused themselves with kerosene and tried to self immolate at Coimbatore, the police said. The duo, however, were overpowered by the policemen present at the spot and whisked away to a nearby police station, they added.

Local DMK leaders led the protests across Tamil Nadu for immediate constitution of the CMB in keeping with party chief MK Stalin’s statement yesterday that protests would continue till the Board was set up. In Chennai, the demonstrations were held by DMK workers at several places including Saidapet where former city Mayor M Subramanian led the stir.

Demonstrations were also held in Thanjavur, the hub of Cauvery delta region by the cadres of various outfits including the DMK, the Congress and the Left parties.

Rail blockades were staged at various places including Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli and Pudukottai by the agitating cadres of the opposition parties and pro-Tamil outfits.

Demonstrations were also held in front of the Central government offices in several cities, including Chennai, Erode and the neighbouring Puducherry. In Puducherry, the demonstration were held by the activists of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK), a pro-Tamil outfit.

During the protest here by ‘May 17 Movement,’ a pro-Tamil outfit, some of its cadres allegedly hurled sandals at the signboard of “Shasthri Bhavan” housing several Central government offices, briefly triggering political tension.

Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi chief T Velmurugan whose party cadres had on Sunday ransacked a toll plaza at Ulundurpet in Villupruam district said their protest was only against the Centre and not against anyone else.

Over a dozen pro-Tamil outfits including DVK and Adi Tamizhar Katchi and the cadres of Left parties held protests in Madurai.

The DMK-led opposition parties had yesterday called for a state-wide shutdown on April 5 seeking constitution of the CMB by the Centre.

Both the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government had on March 31 moved the Supreme Court on the issue of constitution and composition of the CMB in compliance with its February 16 on water allocation among riparian states.

The apex court had on February 16 raised the 270 tmcft share of Cauvery water for Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu’s share, while compensating it by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin, saying “the issue of drinking water has to be placed on a higher pedestal”.

It had granted six weeks to the Centre to formulate a scheme to ensure compliance of its 465-page judgement, which modified the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal Award. The six-week period ended on March 29.

SC to hear TN’s plea on April 9

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on next Monday (April 9) Tamil Nadu’s plea seeking contempt proceedings against the Central government for its “wilful disobedience” in carrying out its direction to set-up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) as directed by the top court. “We will hear it on Monday and resolve the issue,” a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said after Advocate G. Umapathy, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, mentioned the matter for an early hearing.