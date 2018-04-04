Protest march against SSC scam: Youth leader, four others booked

New Delhi : A youth leader and four others who protested against the alleged irregularities in the conduct of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examinations here have been booked, police said on Tuesday.

“Anupam and others have been named in the FIR on charge of disobeying an order duly promulgated by a public servant,” DCP Madhur Verma told IANS.

Anupam was one of the organisers of the March 31 ‘Yuva Halla Bol’ march in central Delhi’s Parliament Street.

SSC exam aspirants have been protesting for over a month against the irregularities and corruption in the conduct of SSC examinations and demanding an independent and time- bound probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in all recruitment exams conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The call for the ‘Yuva Halla Bol’ march on Parliament Street was given after protesters held a sit-in for 18 days in front of the SSC headquarters here.

Reacting to the registration of a case against him, Anupam said: “It is a ploy to dilute the nationwide movement against the SSC scam. But such tactics will not help and students will fight till the end for their right to fair selection in government jobs through the SSC.”

“I am surprised to hear that Delhi Police has registered an FIR against me. There were some anti-social and rowdy elements among the protesters who tried to instigate others. Students have already reported their names to police a day before, but police didn’t act against them in time. Had we not been there the demonstration could have taken an ugly turn,” he added.