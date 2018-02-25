Protest march against PM denied, Congress releases black balloons

DAMAN: The opposition Congress on Saturday released hundreds of black balloons to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi after police stopped them from carrying out a march to the venue of the Prime Ministerial programme.

Police said that some party workers also waved black flags as Modi’s motorcade approached the venue from the helipad where the PM’s aircraft touched down. The PM was in Daman to lay the foundation stone of some projects, reports PTI.

Police officials said that no one had been detained for the protest.

The president of the Daman and Diu unit of the Congress, Ketan Patel, however alleged that police had cordoned off his house and had detained party workers who had gathered there.