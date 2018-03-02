Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends Holi greetings to nation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended Holi greetings to the nation. The Prime Minister took to his Twitter handle to wish the countrymen. “Wishing everyone a Happy Holi!” tweeted the Prime Minister.

होली के पावन पर्व की सभी देशवासियों को ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। Wishing everyone a Happy Holi!

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2018

Home Minister Rajnath Singh shared a video message on his Twitter handle conveying his Holi greetings for the entire nation. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also wished citizens of the country on the occasion of Holi via his Twitter handle.

People across the country are celebrating the festival of colour with zeal and enthusiasm. On a similar note, The markets in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram city have been decked up for the annual festival of Pongala. Holi also marks the culmination of a 10-day-long annual festival at the Attukal Bhagavathy temple. Devotees cook the offering to the deity on makeshift brick stoves that are arranged around a huge circumference of the shrine.