Prez, political leaders mourn demise of Sridevi

New Delhi : President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday mourned the sudden demise of veteran actor Sridevi. Taking to his Twitter handle, President Kovind recalled the work of the legendary actor and wrote that she would always be an ‘inspiration for others’.

“Shocked to hear of the passing of movie star Sridevi. She has left millions of fans heartbroken. Her performances in films such as Moondram Pirai, Lamhe, and English Vinglish remain an inspiration for other actors. My condolences to her family and close associates (sic),” President Kovind Tweeted.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also took to his social media handle to express grief over the great loss and said that the actor’s work and mesmerising personality will always keep her alive in everyone’s memories.

“Shocked to know that Senior Bollywood Actress Sri Devi Ji suffered a massive cardiac arrest & is no more with us. My thoughts are with her family, friends & millions of fans around the globe. Her fantastic work & mesmerising personality will always keep her alive in our memories,” Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also recalled Sridevi as a proud actress with her unparalleled acting skills.

“As a multilingual actress, especially for the Telugus, she( Sridevi) became the most favorite heroine. She remains as a proud actress of India with her unparalleled acting skills,” Naidu said.

Congress party leader and MP Shashi Tharoor also expressed shock over the untimely passing of Sridevi.

A Padma Shri recipient, Sridevi passed away on Saturday night due to a cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she was attending a family wedding with her husband Boney Kapoor and her younger daughter Khushi.

Rahul condoles

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi expressed shock over the sudden death of actor Sridevi, whom he described as an incredibly talented and versatile actress. “Shocked to hear about the untimely death of one of India’s favourite actress. Sridevi was an incredibly talented and versatile actress whose vast body of work spanned a range of genres and languages,”he said on Twitter.

Leaders express sorrow

U’khand CM: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of veteran actress Sridevi. In his condolence message, Rawat prayed to god to give strength to her family in this hour of tragedy. The chief minister said she would always be in our hearts because of her contribution to India cinema.

Telangana CM: Sridevi who acted in Telugu, Hindi and several other Indian languages films had captivated the cine-goers with her acting skills and earned countless fans.

Rajasthan CM: Sridevi took Indian cinema to new heights through her vibrant and emotional acting. We have lost a strong actor. Her work in the field will always be remembered.

Kerala CM: The demise of Sridevi, known for her overwhelming presence for the last five decades, was painful. The sudden death of the actress, who immortalised several characters in different languages, was an ‘irreparable loss to the Indian film industry’.

West Bengal CM: Saddened at the untimely passing away of Sridevi, one of the most popular actors of a generation. Condolences to her family, her colleagues in the industry and fans.