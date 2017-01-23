Prez commutes death sentence of 4 convicts

New Delhi : In a rare gesture, President Pranab Mukherjee has set aside Union Home Ministry’s recommendation and commuted the death sentence of four persons convicted of killing of 34 upper caste people in Bihar in 1992.

The President gave a new lease of life on the New Year day to Krishna Mochi, Nanhe Lal Mochi, Bir Kuer Paswan and Dharmendra Singh alias Dharu Singh, by commuting their death sentence to life imprisonment.

The Home Ministry, based on the recommendations of the Bihar Government, had recommended on August 8, 2016 that the mercy petition of all the four be rejected.

However, the President took into consideration various facts relating to the case, including the delay in handing over the mercy petitions of the four accused by the state government and the observations made by the National Human Rights Commission.

The NHRC, in its order last year, had said that after an “analysis of the facts and materials placed before the Commission, it emerges that the four convicts in question had submitted their mercy petitions prior to 07.07.2004.

“This is clear from the admission of the Inspector General (Prisons and Correctional Services), Government of Bihar that the mercy petitions of the four convicts were forwarded to the Secretariat of Hon’ble President of India through the Home Department, Government of Bihar vide letter dated 07.07.2004.” –PTI