Presidential Election 2017: NDA, UPA should give consensus on next Prez’s nomination, says Baba Ramdev

Ahmedabad: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Monday said that consensus on the nomination for the upcoming Presidential elections is needed by the political parties as the dignity of the post matters.

“We hope that this time, both National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) give a consensus on the nomination of next President. The country wishes for the same as the position of a President is the highest of all,” Ramdev told media here.

He further said that since the time of country’s first president Rajendra Prasad to the current, President Pranab Mukherjee, they all have maintained the dignity of the post.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance, the significance of India has increased and world organisations have started to take India very seriously. Therefore, I think it is very important to have a mutual understanding on the name of the next President between the Opposition parties,” he asserted.

On Friday, the first meeting between the government and the opposition on Presidential elections remained inconclusive as no names were discussed by either side.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Naidu on Friday met Communist Party of India (CPI) leaders D. Raja and Sudhakar Reddy at the latter’s party office over presidential elections.

Naidu has also spoken to Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav and Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders Ram Gopal Yadav and Naresh Agrawal over phone and met Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and senior Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Satish Chandra Mishra in this regard.

According to reports, the BJP committee is holding discussions with all parties as they are trying to finalise a consensus candidate for the Presidential poll before Prime Minister Modi departs for his foreign tour on June 24.

The BJP has formed a panel for parleys with the Opposition as Sonia constituted a sub-group of the opposition parties for the Presidential election to create troubled waters for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the country’s coveted post.

Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge, JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, TMC leader Derek O’Brien, Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav, BSP’s Satish Chandra Mishra, DMK leader R. S. Bharathi and NCP’s Praful Patel are part of the sub-group.

The election for the next President of India is to be held on July 17 as President Pranab Mukherjee will demit the office on July 25. The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued the notification in this regard and the process of the nomination has started that will continue till June 28.