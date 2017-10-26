President Ram Nath Kovind: Tipu Sultan died historic death fighting British

Bengaluru: President Ram Nath Kovind has stirred a hornet’s nest: On Wednesday he was rather effusive in his praise of Tipu Sultan, saying that the ruler died a “historic death” fighting the British.

Tipu was a ruler of the erstwhile kingdom of Mysore, who was considered an implacable enemy of the British East India Company. He was killed in May 1799 while defending his fort of Srirangapatna against the British forces.

But Kovind’s statement is political blasphemy for some within the BJP who have been protesting against the glorification of Tipu who they believe was an “anti-Hindu tyrant”. A few days back, a central Minister had described the former Mysore ruler as a “brutal killer and a mass rapist”.

But President Kovind, in his speech during the joint session of the Karnataka Assembly, had a very different narrative. ‘‘Tipu Sultan died a historic death fighting the British. He was also a pioneer in the development of Mysore rockets (iron-cast rockets for military use),” Kovind said, leading to loud applause from a majority of the legislators, mostly Congressmen.

The BJP tried to cover its tracks by alleging that Kovind’s speech was scripted by the Congress, which recently kicked off the annual Tipu Sultan birth anniversary celebrations in the state.

“They have misused the President office,” BJP legislator Arvind Limbavali told a TV channel. “They had invited him and they had prepared the speech also. This is an election year. They want to make it a big event and they have taken the opportunity to mention Tipu in his speech,” he charged.

Reacting to the allegations, state Congress Working President Dinesh Gundu Rao said BJP should be “ashamed.” He said “by suggesting that the president has just read out a speech written by somebody, they are insulting the office of the President.”

Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde, for the record, has called Tipu a “brutal killer, a wretched fanatic and mass rapist;” he had also asked the state government to drop his name from the official invites to the function.

Congressmen could not hide their glee at the embarrassment it had caused to the BJP. “Congratulations to President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind for a statesman like address to the Karnataka legislature,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted on his personal twitter handle.

Tipu Sultan is also viewed in a negative light in Kodagu district of Karnataka where he is alleged to have persecuted the local Kodava population, as also the Roman Catholics of Mangaluru, on religious grounds and forced conversion to Islam.

Twitter

“Respected @rashtrapatibhvn ji, if Tipu was the pioneer of missile technology, why did he lose the 3rd and 4th Anglo-Mysore war? Why didn’t he fire them?”

BJP

“Tipu Died A Hero, Prez Says. Sir, Heroes fight and die in battlefield, Timid Tipu died inside the fort without fighting!“, Pratap Simha, BJP parliamentarian.

TIPU SULTAN – SHADES OF GREY

Atrocities were committed and there were forced conversions of Hindu rebels in Coorg and Malabar. BJP says if Aurangzeb was the most fanatical Muslim king, Tipu matched him in both bigotry and cruelty.

TO HIS CREDIT

Succeeded in manufacturing arms, both muskets and pistols, of best European standards. Fitted out ships of modern design which could challenge the English at sea.

Established system of deposits where smaller depositors got higher rates of interest.

Founded state trading company to export Mysore products. Mysore silk industry goes back to Tipu.

BUT NOT ANTI-HINDU

Bulk of his revenue officials were Brahman.

His Hindu subjects were not persecuted, nor was he hostile to Hinduism.

Known to shower lavish gifts on the Sringeri Shankaracharya Mutt.