President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi greet nation on Ambedkar Jayanti, harvest festivals

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasions of Ambedkar Jayanti and harvest festivals.

Wishing people on Dalit icon B.R. Ambedkar’s 127th birth anniversary, Kovind tweeted: “Homage to Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. An icon of our nation, Dr Ambedkar was a multifaceted personality who waged a life-long struggle for a modern India free of caste and other prejudices, ensuring equal rights to women and for the disadvantaged.”

Meanwhile, Modi said in a tweet: “Pujya Babasaheb gave hope to lakhs of people belonging to the poorest and marginalised sections of society. “We remain indebted to him for his efforts towards the making of our Constitution.” The President also wished citizens on Vaisakhi, Vishu, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha, Vaisakhadi, Puthandu Pirappu.

“These festivals reflect our country’s shared heritage amid diversity and plural traditions. May the occasion bring prosperity to all,” he said in a tweet. He said the country was proud of its diversity. “People across the nation are celebrating various festivals. Greetings to everyone on these special occasions,” he tweeted.

“Best wishes to the Tamil people on the special occasion of Puthandu. I pray that all your aspirations are fulfilled in the coming year.” The Prime Minister also greeted the people of Kerala on Vishu, which signifies the sun’s transit into the Meda Raasi (first solar month). “Happy Vishu! May the new year bring with it new hopes, more prosperity and good health.”

He also greeted the people of Assam on Rongali or Bohag Bihu which marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year. He described Bihu as a festival characterised by energy and enthusiasm. “May this auspicious day bring happiness and good health in our society.” Modi greeted the Bengalis on Poila Boishakh and wished that this new year brings peace, prosperity and happiness in everyone’s lives. “Shubho Nabo Barsho!”

Along with tweeting his greetings in English, the Prime Minister also wrote his messages various regional languages. “To all my Odia friends across the world, greetings on Maha Vishuba Sankranti! Have a wonderful year ahead. We take immense pride in the rich Odia culture.” “Baisakhi Greetings to everyone. May this festival bring joy in everyone’s lives. We also express gratitude to our hardworking farmers, who work continuously to feed our nation,” he added.