President, PM congratulate DRDO scientists on Agni-V test

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated the DRDO scientists on the successful test-firing of nuclear-capable intercontinental missile Agni-V, saying it will add tremendous strength to the country’s strategic defence.

“Congratulations DRDO for successfully test firing Agni V. It will enhance our strategic and deterrence capabilities,” Mukherjee tweeted after the test-firing of India’s most lethal missile from Abdul Kalam island off Odisha coast.

The Prime Minister credited it to the hardwork of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and its scientists.

“Successful test firing of Agni V makes every Indian very proud. It will add tremendous strength to our strategic defence,” he said.

It is the fourth developmental and second canisterised trial of the missile, which has a range of over 5,000 km.