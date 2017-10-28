Pregnant woman beaten to death by in-laws in WB

Kolkata : A pregnant woman was beaten to death by her husband and in-laws in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, police said on Friday. Two persons have been arrested, reports IANS.

The woman was tortured to death at her in-laws’ house in Illambazar area on Thursday night, a police officer said.

According to locals, a medical test to determine the gender of the baby was conducted a couple of days ago and the attack came after the test revealed the woman was pregnant with a girl, he added.

“The husband and sister-in-law have been arrested on the basis of the complaint lodged by the deceased’s family.”

Police said they are looking for the other members of the family, including the mother-in-law of the woman, who are at large since the incident.