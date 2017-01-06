Pre-poll clashes erupt in parts of Manipur

Imphal: Pre-poll clashes have been reported from some parts in Manipur following the announcement of the state assembly elections, officials said on Thursday.

In Heirok, Thoubal district, the police resorted to firing tear-gas shells to disperse an unruly mob.

“Some cars and jeeps had been overturned and pushed into ditches,” officials said.

Sovakiran, President of the Manipur People’s Party, was arrested for inciting violence in Heirok, damaging vehicles and also for beating up Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who were holding a meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

The villagers of Heirok later held a meeting and resolved that Sovakiran will be boycotted in the constituency. They also demanded that he pay for the damaged vehicles. . —IANS