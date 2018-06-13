Pranab Mukherjee to publish book on his presidential yrs

NEW DELHI: The inside story of the issues that made headlines during the Presidentship of Pranab Mukherjee – demonetisation, surgical strikes and others – will find mention in the fourth part of his autobiographical series, titles “The Presidential Years”.

Billed as a “first of its kind” book, it will be published in December and will chronicle his journey as India’s 13th head of state “in exhaustive detail”.

“The Presidential Years” has been acquired by Rupa Publications, which has published all the previous trio by Mukherjee – “The Dramatic Decade”, “The Turbulent Years” and “The Coalition Years”.

“This unique autobiographical account promises to give readers a bird’s eye view of the functioning of Rashtrapati Bhavan, the inside stories of the issues that made the headlines – from the imposition of President’s rule in Arunachal Pradesh to demonetisation and the surgical strikes, his relationship with Prime Minister Modi and the NDA government and the functioning of the legislature, executive and the judiciary,” Rupa said in a statement.

The last book in Mukherjee’s autobiographical series was “The Coalition Years” and provided political insights and a historical perspective, with some rare and behind-the-scenes disclosures, reports IANS.