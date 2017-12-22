Free Press Journal
Prakash Javadekar's fancy new prop to prevent harmful cellphone rediation

Prakash Javadekar’s fancy new prop to prevent harmful cellphone rediation

— By Asia News International | Dec 22, 2017 06:54 pm
New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar was spotted using a landline-receiver in order to avoid the harmful radiation released by mobile phones, outside the Parliament, on Friday.

In order to safeguard himself from the radiation, Javadekar was seen talking over the purple landline-receiver – attached to his cellphone.

Javedkar was clicked with the landline-receiver outside the Parliament when he came to attend the winter session.


The minister, however, didn’t disclose the reason of carrying the fancy prop.

