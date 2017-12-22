Prakash Javadekar’s fancy new prop to prevent harmful cellphone rediation

New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar was spotted using a landline-receiver in order to avoid the harmful radiation released by mobile phones, outside the Parliament, on Friday.

In order to safeguard himself from the radiation, Javadekar was seen talking over the purple landline-receiver – attached to his cellphone.

Javedkar was clicked with the landline-receiver outside the Parliament when he came to attend the winter session.

The minister, however, didn’t disclose the reason of carrying the fancy prop.