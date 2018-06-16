Prakash Javadekar condemns killing of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari, calls it a ‘cowardly act’

Pune: Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday condemned the killing of veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari in Srinagar and said the “cowardly” attack shows terrorists are now a frustrated lot. The 50-year-old editor of `Rising Kashmir’, an English daily, was gunned down in Srinagar yesterday.

“The killing of ShujaatBukhariby terrorists is unfortunate and we condemn such attacks. We would like to say the government is committed to freedom of press,” he said. The HRD minister exuded confidence terror activities will be curbed in Jammu and Kashmir. “Such cowardly attacks are happening out of frustration, but we are sure the way Maoist activities have seen a dip in the country, terrorism activities, too, will come down in J&K,” said Javadekar. He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an international laparoscopic and bariatric conference.