Practice what you preach, Rahul advises PM Modi

Bijapur : Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted Prime Minister \Narendra Modi over failing education, health facilities in the BJP-led states like Gujarat.

Addressing a rally here, Gandhi said, “While I was campaigning in Gujarat, people there told me that education is a very expensive affair in the state. Major universities and colleges in Gujarat are backed by private industrialists.”

Mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s various initiatives, Gandhi said, “Prime Minister Modi started Make in India, sit down India, stand up India, see right India but every product in the market is Make in China.” Further attacking NDA-led government, Gandhi said that he did not receive any answers in connection with waiving the loan of the farmers.

“I met Narendra Modi and asked him to waive the loan of the poor farmers just like he waived the loans of the businessmen. Modiji did not answer my question,” the Congress chief said at a rally here.

He then applauded state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for waving off loans worth “Rs. 8000 crores”.

“I posed the same question to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The Chief Minister responded that 8,000 crores worth loan can be waived off. He not only replied but also waived the loan,” Gandhi added.

Continuing his attack, Gandhi said, “The next time Prime Minister Modi comes to Karnataka, ask him if he belives in Basavanna’s policy of ‘practice what you preach.’” “Prime Minister Modi comes and gives long speeches and mentions Basavanna in his address. Modi said that 15 lakh will be deposited in the banks. Did he even manage to deposit 10 rupees in any account,” asked Gandhi.

Gandhi further said that the Karnataka government provides “subsidised education” and free education to girls.