Posters against ‘traitor’ Kumar at AAP office

New Delhi : Posters appeared on Saturday outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office here demanding the ouster of party leader Kumar Vishwas, terming him a “traitor” and BJP’s “close friend”.

Posters were found on the walls of the party office at 206, Rouse Avenue and nearby buildings.

“BJP’s close friend, traitor and not poet, one who attacks from behind, traitors like this should be thrown out of the party,” the posters read.

Asked about the posters, Vishwas said “when God and party workers are giving answers”, there is no need for him to respond. The AAP leader, however, did not elaborate.

On Saturday afternoon, the AAP filed a police complaint stating that some people have tried to defame Vishwas and misused another party leader Dilip Pandey’s name with the intention of creating a rift in the party.

The posters also thanked Pandey for speaking the “truth” about Vishwas.

Pandey had taken a dig at Vishwas on Wednesday and tweeted: “Brother, you abuse Congress a lot, but say that you won’t speak against Vasundhara in Rajasthan? Why like this?”

Pandey was referring to Vishwas’ statement on June 10 that he won’t attack Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje personally during the campaign for the upcoming assembly elections.

Vishwas, who is the Rajasthan in-charge of AAP, while addressing his party workers on June 10 also said that any in-charge or observer would not stay in any hotel or farmhouse during the campaigning and instead put up at a party worker’s house or the party office.

Later on Thursday, AAP Treasurer Deepak Bajpai tweeted the photo of a room in a five star hotel and wrote: “Party is looking for a person who stayed in a room with a beach view at five star hotel JW Marriott during Goa election campaign.”

Bajpai then retweeted the photo and added: “Stop the pretence. Stop defaming party workers. If you have little shame, answer first.”

Though Bajpai was unavailable for comment, a party leader confirmed to IANS that it was indeed Vishwas who stayed at a five star hotel during the campaigning for the Goa Assembly polls.

“Many of the party leaders stayed in a dormitory arranged by the party or at party workers’ houses, but it was only Kumar Vishwas who stayed at a five star hotel,” the party leader said.

The posters with the AAP symbol and photos of senior party leaders, including Pandey and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, were later removed.