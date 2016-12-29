Poor worst hit by demonetisation: Congress spokesperson

Chandigarh: Asserting that the poor are the “worst-hit” by demonetisation, Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi today demanded that Rs 25,000 be deposited in the bank account of a woman of every BPL family in the country and doubling of wages under MNREGA.

Terming demonetisation “ill-conceived and ill-executed”, she said, “The government has failed to retrieve black money or stop fake currency notes, caused inconvenience to common people. Demonetisation has hit the poor the hardest.”

“It is a known fact that BJP had bought land in Bihar and Odisha prior to demonetisation,” Chaturvedi claimed.

The Congress spokesperson said her party demands payment of 18 per cent interest to all account bank holders for their deposits post-demonetisation, end of commission on cashless deals, Rs 25,000 be deposited in the accounts of women belonging to all BPL families and doubling of MNREGA wages.

Congress would hold a series of protests across India against demonetisation from next week, she said.