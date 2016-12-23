Poonam Mahajan takes over as BJYM chief

New Delhi : Mumbai North Central Member of Parliament Poonam Mahajan on Thursday took over as the new president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

She was welcomed in the BJP headquarters by the outgoing BJYM president Anurag Thakur, an MP from Himachal Pradesh, who stepped down after three innings of heading the party”s youth wing.

A large number of the BJYM workers were present to hail her on assuming the charge of the post on which she was appointed by BJP President Amit Shah ten days ago.

She addressed the gathering and exhorted the members to propagate the policies and programmes of the Narendra Modi government.

“Our Prime Minister is looking forward to reach each and every Indian especially youth, who are agent of change. PM is putting so much efforts and doing so much for this country, so our job will be to reach out the last person and tell him what we are doing. We are lucky to have technology with us,” Mahajan said.

Asked about the challenges ahead, Mahajan, the daughter of late party veteran Pramod Mahajan, said: “We are a democracy, different way of thinking, different languages. There will be challenges always. However, it is wonderful experience. It is BJYM where youngsters can take up challenges.”

She added that the BJYM would do maximum programmes to channelise people in believing in the BJP and good work of the government.

Poonam’s father Pramod Mahajan was the most prominent face in the BJP headquarters as a general secretary until his dastardly murder by his own brother in Mumbai.