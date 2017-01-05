Polls: Goa CEO warns casinos against turning money conduits

Panaji: Election Commission today asked casino operators in Goa to not let themselves used by political parties or candidates for parking or distributing money in view of Assembly polls, scheduled on February 4.

Goa Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kunal warned strict action against violators, saying the poll watchdog is keeping a strict watch on activities in offshore and onshore casinos.

“We have already advised casino operators that they can carry on with their legal business but should not allow themselves to be used to park or distribute money for any political party or candidate,” Goa Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kunal told reporters.

He said casino operators have the right to carry on their business within the legal framework, “but if they are used to violate the norms, then strict action would be initiated against them.”

He said Voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines would be introduced in all 40 constituencies during polls.

“After casting the vote, the voter will come to know whether his vote has gone to the person whom he has voted,” Kunal said explaining VVPAT.

Goa is the only place in country where casinos are legal, apart from in Sikkim and Daman and Diu under relevant Public Gambling Acts.