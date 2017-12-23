Polling on Jan 16 to fill 5 Rajya Sabha seats

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday announced polling on January 16 to fill up five Rajya Sabha seats, including three from Delhi where Congress members Karan Singh, Janardan Dwivedi and Parvez Hashmi are retiring on January 27.

Other two seats are from UP where Manohar Parrikar resigned after returning to Goa as chief minister and from Sikkim where Hishey Lachungpa is retiring on on February 23. One elected in place of Parrikar will have the term up to November 25, 2011. Nominations for these elections start on December 29 with January 5 as the last date, scrutiny on January 6 and withdrawals allowed up to January 8. The votes will be counted the same evening on January 16.