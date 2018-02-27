Polling in 59 assembly constituencies in both Meghalaya, Nagaland to be held today

New Delhi: Security arrangements have been beefed up as Meghalaya and Nagaland are all set to go to polls. Voting for the 60-member assemblies will be held from 7 am till 4 pm, except in some polling stations of the interior districts of Nagaland, where the process is scheduled to conclude at 3 pm.

While the two states have a 60-member house each, voting will be held only for 59 constituencies in both. In Meghalaya, the election has been countermanded in Williamnagar in the wake of the killing of an NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma in an IED blast, while in Nagaland, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Chief Neiphiu Rio has been declared elected unopposed from the Northern Angami-II constituency.

A total of 361 candidates are in the fray, while over 18.4 lakh voters can exercise their voting rights. Out of the 3,000 polling booths, webcasting will be done at 193 polling stations, while 312 micro observers have been deployed. Restrictions on the conduct of any exit poll and publication and dissemination of result of such exit poll have also been imposed till 4:30 PM tomorrow, reports suggest. The results of the polls in the two states will be declared on Saturday, along with those of Tripura.