Poll bar on tainted?

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to give an urgent hearing to a pending petition of Delhi BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay to bar politicians charged with serious offences from contesting the elections.

Upadhyay, who is also a lawyer, sought an immediate hearing, pointing out that there were serious charges against various politicians and as such they should not be allowed to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

He wanted the hearing before these elections as “it is a very, very serious matter.” In his petition, he has claimed that 33% of the politicians in Parliament and Assemblies are charged with serious offences, but they are still allowed to be the law-makers. hile he wanted an urgent hearing, his petition seeks a 5-judge Constitution Bench to hear the matter. It takes time to set up a Constitution Bench and as such it cannot give the urgent hearing.

On Monday, the Court had ruled that seeking votes in the name of religion or caste is illegal and the candidate concerned shall be disqualified.