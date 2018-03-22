Police book unknown vandals for tearing Ambedkar’s posters

Phagwara: Police have booked unidentified vandals for tearing posters with images of B R Ambedkar, a Dalit icon and architect of the Indian Constitution.

Police today said an NGO had put up 85 posters about a blood donation camp to be organised here next month to mark his birth anniversary, they said.

Several of these posters with Ambedkar’s picture were found removed while a few were found torn in Palahigate locality last night, they said.

The police registered a case against the unknown vandals on a complaint of one Parminder Bodh of Bhullarai village.

The case was registered on the charge of deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.