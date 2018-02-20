PNB Scam: Nirav Modi paid income tax as low as Rs 930, says reports

Mumbai: For a conman, Nirav Modi covered his tracks rather well. Realising that bad debts will catch up with him, he kept his own ‘exposure’ and that of his firms “limited” in terms of partnership in these firms.

Curiously, the partners in the these firms were nobodies – persons of ‘no means’ — who paid a measly income tax, as low as Rs 930, Rs 620, Rs 431 and even Rs 0 for the financial years 2016-17, 2015-16 and 2014-15, reports India Today.com. It is these persons of no means who were given loans of crores of rupees.

A majority of the partners withdrew their own share capital from the firms in 2017-18. The total loans received by the three firms in the financial year 2017-18 was Rs 3,992.92 crore, whereas the total capital of the partnership in the three firms was Rs 400 crore, the portal adds.

As against this, the hit to Indian banks is being estimated at more than Rs 20,000 crores. In fact, Union Bank of India, Allahabad Bank and Axis Bank could take a hit of more than Rs17,632 crore from loans and corporate guarantees provided to diamond companies by the PNB, the tax department has estimated, reports Reuters.

2G LAWYER FOR NIRAV

Nirav Modi, the man who owes the tax payers crores, has hired Vijay Aggarwal, the lawyer who represented some of the alleged 2G accused, to take care of his legal brief. But the brief will go beyond reaching an out of court settlement with the banks because Nirav has been accused of a penal offence – fraud. Aggarwal himself is not without his fair share of controversies. In 2011, he was under the scanner of the advocates’ regulatory body for alleged “professional misconduct” and was slapped with a show-cause notice.