PNB Scam: Nirav Modi family trust withdrew Rs 539 cr in financial year 2014-15, says report

Mumbai: The CBI has named three of Nirav Modi‘s firms as being the recipients of the embezzled money: Diamond ‘R’, Solar Export and Stellar Diamonds. An NDTV investigation has found that an entity known as NDM Family Trust (Nirav Deepak Modi Family Trust) withdrew Rs. 539 crores from one of those firms – Diamond ‘R’ – in the financial year 2014-15. There are no public records for Diamond ‘R’ and the Modi Family Trust; they appear to be what are known as proprietorship firms, not required to disclose their finances.

The Rs. 539 crore transaction however has been noted in the financial disclosures of another Nirav Modi firm – ANM Enterprises, in which Modi owns nearly 100% stake. The financial drain resulted in Diamond ‘R’ showing a massive negative balance of in their books. So, Diamond ‘R’ was already bankrupt by 2014, and yet it continued to draw crores of rupees in credit from banks. When a team from NDTV visited the official address of Diamonds ‘R’ in Mumbai, it was told by the guard on duty that, “there is nothing called Diamond ‘R’ here. This is the address of the charitable trust owned by Nirav Modi’s family.”