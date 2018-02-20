PNB scam: I-T department sends notice to Abhishek Singhvi’s wife Anita, Congress leader’s response is hilarious

The Income tax department has sent a notice to Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi’s wife Anita Singhvi. The development comes a few days after Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had alleged that Anita and Nirav Modi , a celebrity jewellery designer involved in PNB scam who is on run from the country, had taken a property on lease in which Abhishek Singhvi’s wife is a director.

“The property of Adwait Holdings Private Limited whose directors are wife and son of Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi is rented to Nirav Modi’s jewellery company in Mumbai. Both companies have also done loan transactions. Despite the clear link with them, Congress party has the audacity to point fingers at BJP?” Sitharaman had said.

“Firestar Diamond International Pvt Ltd is one of the companies of Nirav Modi. They have acquired it from Advait Holdings and one of the shareholders of it is Anita Singhvi since 2002,” she had said However, Singhvi had dismissed the claims and even said that he will file a defamation case against her.

Responding to the allegations Abhishek Singhvi took a dig at BJP and posted a funny tweet where he wrote, “Breaking news!!!Mrs Singhvi co had signed lease deed with Nirav co using Rotomac Pen. Venue was IPL game. At time of signing, RG was attending reception where Nirav was present. All were drinking Kingfisher Ultra. Ruling party hweights demand explanation for mega scams from Cong!”.