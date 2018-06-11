PNB Scam! Celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi flees to UK, seeks political asylum: Report

Celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi, who is wanted in Rs 13,400 crore PNB scam in India, has fled to the UK, where he is claiming political asylum, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing Indian and British officials. The report, which quoted Indian and UK officials said that he is in London, and is trying to claim asylum from what he said was political persecution.

Earlier in 2018, Punjab National Bank (PNB) had accused Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi of defrauding the bank of Rs 13,400 crore. On February 15, 2018, the ED had registered a money laundering case against Nirav Modi and others under the provisions of the PMLA on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

A senior official from UK Foreign Office told Financial Times, “There are always a number of complicated cases that add a little tension and spice to our relationship with India. “But there is also an appreciation from both sides that we have a legal process that has to be gone through and that we are of course governed by human rights legislation,” the official added.

The CBI had in May filed two charge sheets in the case before a Mumbai court. The ED has also filed its charge sheet in the case involving Nirav Modi and his associates, officials in New Delhi said. They said the about 12,000 page charge sheet or the prosecution complaint has been filed before a special court here under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). India is also pushing for the return of liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, who is on trial for the UK court to rule if he can be extradited to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crores.

(Inputs from PTI)