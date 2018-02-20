PNB Scam: CBI continues questioning 10 PNB officials

New Delhi: The CBI on Tuesday continued questioning 10 Punjab National Bank (PNB) officials including those of General Manager rank and four employees of Nirav Modi group of companies in the Rs 11,300 crore bank fraud case.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation officials, Nirav Modi’s two Chief Financing Officers–Ravi Gupta and Vipul Ambani– along with Saurabh Sharma, President Foreign Finance Division and Subhash Parab, Finance Executive, were questioned on Tuesday. They were also questioned for over eight hours on Monday.

The CBI will produce three arrested PNB officials of the Brady House Branch in Mumbai at a special CBI court there later on Tuesday. It had on Monday arrested the bank’s second largest branch’s Chief Manager Bechu B. Tewari and two of his colleagues Yashwant Joshi, Scale II Manager (Forex department) and Praful Sawant, Scale I officer (Export) after a day long questioning.

The CBI sleuths had raided the Fort area branch for two consecutive days on Sunday and Monday. It had then sealed the premises on Monday and seized several bank documents, including digital data and balance sheets, linked to diamond merchants Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi. The CBI had also conducted searches at their residences located in Navi Mumbai, Andheri and Dombivli on Monday and recovered some incriminating documents. The bank branch will be open for public dealing from Tuesday.