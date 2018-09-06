PNB fraud: Interpol issues red corner notice against Nirav Modi’s aide Mihir Rashmi

New Delhi: Interpol has issued a ‘red corner notice’ (RCN) against Mumbai-based fugitive Mihir Rashmi Bhansali, an accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case involving his employer Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi. Bhansali, who was an executive of Nirav Modi’s Firestar International firm, is absconding since the probe started in the alleged $2 billion PNB fraud case.

The RCN, which is issued to seek the location and arrest of wanted person(s) with a view to extradition or similar lawful action, followed Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) request to the Interpol made earlier through the Central Bureau of Investigation. The ED wants to question Bhansali to unearth further details of the crime committed by Nirav Modi and his uncle to cheat the Mumbai-based PNB’s Brady House branch.

The notice mentions that “Bhansali, 40, is wanted by judicial authorities of India under offences of money laundering”. Referring Bhansali’s forename as Mihir Rashmi, the notice said: “If you have any information please contact your national or local police General Secretariat of Interpol.” The Interpol, in its notice, requested its 192-member countries to arrest or detain Bhansali so that his extradition process could begin.

The Interpol has issued similar notice against Nirav Modi, who as well as his family and uncle Choksi left the country in January, a month before the fraud came to light. The notice mentions Bhansali’s birth place Mumbai and describes his date of birth as November 15, 1977. Bhansali’s photo is also pasted on the notice in which he is seen clean shaven and wearing spectacles.