PM’s words are hollow, they lack gravity: Rahul

The Prime Minister had said and promised to the nation that you can deposit your money in banks till December 30. But, the government changed the rules again yesterday; they have changed rules 125 times —Rahul Gandhi, Congress Vice-President

New Delhi : Counterattacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing opposition parties of stalling the parliamentary proceedings during the winter session, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said there is no gravity in Prime Minister’s words; those are hollow words.

“There should be gravity in Prime Minister’s words. The Prime Minister had said and promised to the nation that you can deposit your money in banks till December 30. But, the government changed the rules again yesterday; they have changed rules 125 times; and gave a message to the nation that our Prime Minister’s words are hollow,” Gandhi told ANI.

The Prime Minister had said you can change your money till December 30, but the government yesterday said you could not do it till December 30. So, there is no gravity in Prime Minister’s words; those words are hollow. And, we will show it to you in coming days that how his words are hollow,” said the Congress vice President.

Addressing his sixth ‘Parivartan Rally’ in Kanpur on Sunday, the Prime Minister hailed his demonetisation move, saying it is aimed at curbing corruption and black money and to benefit the poor and honest citizens.

Prime Minister Modi also attacked the opposition for stalling proceedings during the winter session of Parliament, alleging that Parliament was not allowed to function as opposition parties were trying to defend the dishonest and were running away from a debate on the issue of corruption and black money.

He said during an all-party meeting convened before the winter session, he had suggested a debate on simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies and donations to political parties. —ANI