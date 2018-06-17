PM’s date with farmers

New Delhi : Continuing his latest drive to directly connect with the beneficiaries of the government’s flagship programmes, Prime Minister Modi has fixed a date with India’s farmers on Wednesday from 9.30 am interact on what ails agriculture.

He will be talking to them through video conferencing that he announced on Thursday while interacting with the beneficiaries of the Digital India campaign on his App and asking them to bring at least 50-100 farmers to their Common Service Secntres (CSC) for his Wednesday programme as he wants to listen to their experiences and all topics related to agriculture.

This comes in the wake of a 10-day farmers’ strike titled Kisan Avkash (Farmers’ strike) early this months that was organised by the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh and joined by more than 130 farmers organisations.

Modi’s video conference with the farmers will automatically focus on three demands during the farmers’ strike like the minimum support price (MSP) which gives 50% return to them over and above their cost of production.

This direct interaction with the beneficiaries began with Modi’s talk to some of the women beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, followed by interaction with the beneficiaries of the health schemes and the start-up programme.

Typically, Modi first makes the opening remarks about subject of interaction and then throws open the floor to the beneficiaries gathered at different centres across the country to narrate their experiences and expectations from the government.