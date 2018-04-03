PMO asks I&B Ministry to withdraw its order on fake news

New Delhi: The Prime Minister’s Office today advised the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to withdraw its press release on fake news and said the decision on what amounts to fake news should be left to bodies such the Press Council of India, official sources said. The ministry is likely to withdraw its press release on fake news after the PMO’s directive, sources said.

According to the PMO, any decision on fake news should be taken by bodies like the Press Council of India and the News Broadcasters Association, official sources said. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry had yesterday announced measures to contain fake news, saying the accreditation of a journalist could be permanently cancelled if the scribe is found generating or propagating fake news.