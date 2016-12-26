PM recalls contributions of Vajpayee, Malaviya on their birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled the contributions of renowned freedom fighter and educationist Madan Mohan Malaviya and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on their birthday that falls on December 25.

“Malaviya gave new directions to modern education in India. He was a fine example of resolution and self-confidence,” Modi said in his monthly radio address ‘Mann ki Baat’.

Greeting Vajpayee on his 92nd birthday, Modi said the former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient took the nation to “new heights” which will never be forgotten.

Modi, along with Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, also paid a visit to Vajpayee at his residence here on Sunday.

The Prime Minister said Vajpayee “strengthened the nation” by modernising and promoting the country’s nuclear power.

“Wishing our most beloved and widely respected Atal-ji a happy birthday. I pray that he is blessed with good health and a long life,” Modi tweeted.

“Atal-ji’s exemplary service and leadership had had a very positive impact on India’s growth trajectory. His great personality is endearing,” he added.

Modi recalled working with Vajpayee and said that in all posts and responsibilities, the former Prime Minister proved to be an ideal for others. Modi also paid tributes to Malaviya on his 155th birthday.

“Two days back, I went to the workplace of Malaviya-ji and (laid the foundation) of a project at the Banaras Hindu University for Mahamana Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Institute. This will be a boon not only for western Uttar Pradesh but also for neighbouring Jharkhand and Bihar,” the Prime Minsiter added.

“I bow to Mahamana Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya on his Jayanti. He has left an indelible contribution in the history of India,” Modi earlier tweeted in the morning.–IANS