PM preparing ground for monsoon session washout, says Congress

New Delhi : The Congress on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Modi for launching attack on the opposition parties for trying to unite to oust him from power, suspecting that his confrontation attack may derail the monsoon session of Parliament later this month alike the second half of the budget session.

“What is wrong if the like-minded parties come together to try to throw him out in the next elections? It is not the question of an individual, but it is in national interest that this prime minister and his government deserve to be removed,” senior Congress leader Anand Sharma asserted at a press conference here.

He said PM Modi is continuously lying and all his lies are exposed by the facts, whether it is the economic situation, country’s progress, employment generation or foreign investments. He blasted Modi’s attempt to deny rising unemployment by claiming that it is not the question of employment but the lack of data.

Noting how the post of the chief statistician of India is lying vacant since retirement of TCA Anant, he asserted that the PM himself does not want the data that will expose his false claims of employment.

Sharma wondered why Modi is in perpetual election mode and in a state of continuous conflict with the opposition. He said this mindset of continuous propaganda has prevented building of any national consensus on any of the key issues.

“In this mindset of confrontation, Prime Minister and the Government, I am charging, are not interested in the monsoon session of Parliament. They have started conflict on issues like in the last session; Prime Minister wants to run away from his accountability before the,” he said.

On Modi’s claim that the Congress is reduced to be a regional party, Sharma said he can only sympathise with him for shutting eyes in own state of Gujarat where the Congress got two-third majority in rural areas and the Congress vote percentage rose by 10% as against the BJP’s percentage down by 15% or take the case of Karnataka where the Congress got 38% votes which is higher than the BJP’s vote percentage.

If the Congress is no more a force and no challenge to the BJP, the PM should explain why its president Amit Shah and the entire BJP continues to attack the Congress every day.