PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Lunch-Pe Charcha’ at Varanasi: 10 things on his agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency in Varanasi tomorrow and will interact with nearly 20,000 booth-level party workers.

This would be PM Modi’s tour of his parliamentary constituency after announcing the ban on two high-value currency notes that has drawn much flak from the opposition as the shortage of currency caused inconvenience to traders, salaried groups, artisans and unskilled daily wage earners alike.

His plane will land at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at 10.35 am. From the airport, he’ll leave for Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in helicopter. In a programme at BHU’s Swatantrata Bhavan, PM will lay the foundation stone of Mahamana Pt Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre (Rs 500 crore) and Centenary Super Speciality Hospital (Rs 200 crore). The hospital will be constructed on the varsity premises. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also interact with the artists who will stage a play, Chanakya, as a part of the ongoing Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav at BHU. Modi will spend about 40 minutes in the University. PM Modi will then visit Kabir Nagar where he’ll inspect the underground cable work which was carried out under the Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) which PM launched nationally from Varanasi from September 2015. PM would also inspect the heritage lighting of Kabir Nagar under Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY). His cavalcade will then leave for DLW Ground where the Prime Minister is schedule to address 35,000 booth-level BJP workers. Here from the dais, Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the 150 bed employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Super speciality Hospital to be constructed at the cost of Rs 150 crore in Pandeypur. Further he will inaugurate the state of art trade facilitation centre and crafts museum at Bada Lalpur in Varanasi. Later, he will launch special schemes for weavers by the Union ministry of Textile. Modi will spend around 1 and half hour with the party workers. Several Union ministers, including health minister JP Nadda, Power minister Piyush Goyal, textile minister Smriti Irani and HRD minister Prakash Javadekar, are likely to accompany the PM. Modi will fly back to Delhi at 3.05pm from Varanasi Airport.

This will be PM Modi’s ninth tour of Varanasi since he became the Prime Minister in May, 2014. Significantly, tomorrows visit will also be his fifth since January this year.