PM Narendra Modi urges Meghalaya, Nagaland to vote

— By IANS | Feb 27, 2018 09:57 am
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the people of Nagaland and Meghalaya to come out and vote in large numbers for the assembly elections.

Modi tweeted as the polling for both 60-seat Houses began in the Northeastern states at 8 a.m. The results will be declared on March 3. Earlier on February 18, voting was held in Tripura.

