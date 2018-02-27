PM Narendra Modi urges Meghalaya, Nagaland to vote

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the people of Nagaland and Meghalaya to come out and vote in large numbers for the assembly elections.

I urge the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland to vote in large numbers in the Assembly Elections taking place today. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 27, 2018



Modi tweeted as the polling for both 60-seat Houses began in the Northeastern states at 8 a.m. The results will be declared on March 3. Earlier on February 18, voting was held in Tripura.