Home / India / PM Narendra Modi to visit Odisha on September 22

PM Narendra Modi to visit Odisha on September 22

— By Asia News International | Sep 16, 2018 05:21 pm
Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on September 22 to hold two rallies and launch various projects, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Sunday.

Sharing more information regarding the Prime Minister’s visit, Pradhan tweeted: “Hon. PM Narendra Modi ji will unveil several development projects in Odisha during his visit to the State on September 22. He will also dedicate the newly constructed Jharsuguda airport to the nation besides laying the foundation stone for the revival of Talcher Fertilizer Plant.”

In another post, he wrote: “Hon. PM will also dedicate a new railway line of the Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) between Jharsuguda and Sardega in Sundargarh district and two new coal mines in Sundargarh district. It will be a historic day in the re-emergence of economic development in Odisha.”


During his visit, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Talcher Fertiliser Plant and will also address a public meeting. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will also address another public meeting in Jharsiguda.

