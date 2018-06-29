PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone of National Centre for Aging at AIIMS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the National Centre for Aging at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Friday. The ward, with around 200 beds centre, will provide Multi-Speciality healthcare to the older people.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 555 bed Super Speciality Block in Safdarjung Hospital. Apart from this, he will also dedicate 500 bedded New Emergency Block in Safdarjung and 300 bedded Power Grid Vishram Sadan in AIIMS.

Connection Motorable Tunnel between AIIMS, Ansari Nagar and Trauma Centre will also be inaugurated by the prime minister today. This tunnel will shorten the distance to reach the trauma centre and the critical patients can be transferred from the hospital to the trauma centre in just five minutes, which took 30 minutes earlier. The constriction of the tunnel was started in 2012 and costs 40 crore rupees.