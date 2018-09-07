PM Narendra Modi to launch Ayushman Bharat scheme from Jharkhand on September 23

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government on Friday announced that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Centre’s flagship Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission from here on September 23. “It’s a matter of pride for us that world’s biggest health scheme Ayushman Bharat will start from Jharkhand on September 23 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi” a state government press release quoted a tweet from Chief Minister Raghubar Das, who is on a visit to China. “The people of the entire country along with 3.25 crore people of Jharkhand are eagerly awaiting for this historic moment,” Das added.

Modi will also lay foundation stone for medical colleges at Koderma and Chaibasa, a Tertiary Cancer Center in Ranchi, restoration and renovation work at Birsa Munda Jail and conservation work at Birsa Munda Museum while golden records (e-cards) will also be distributed among the beneficiaries.