PM Narendra Modi to launch Amma Two-wheeler Scheme in Chennai today

— By Asia News International | Feb 24, 2018 01:44 pm
PTI Photo by Atul Yadav

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday launch the Tamil Nadu government’s Amma Two-wheeler Scheme here, on the occassion of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary.

The scheme, which aims at providing 50 percent subsidy to all the working women to buy two-wheelers, was a pet project of Jayalalithaa.

On Sunday, Prime Minister will be visiting Puducherry. He will offer floral tributes to Shri Aurobindo at Aurobindo Ashram and interact with students of Sri Aurobindo International Centre of Education. He will also visit Auroville to release a commemorative postage stamp on the golden jubilee celebrations of Auroville followed by addressing a public meeting in Puducherry.


Later in the evening, the Prime Minister will be in Surat for the flagging off of the ‘Run for New India Marathon’.

