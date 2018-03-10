New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a two-day National Legislators Conference at the Central Hall of Parliament House on Saturday.

The theme of the conference is – “We For Development”. The conference aims at providing a platform to Members of Parliament, Legislative Assemblies and Legislative Councils across the country to share their experiences and to develop a perspective on developmental issues in the light of sustainable development goals.

The conference will also offer a special opportunity to the delegates whose constituencies have greater possibilities and aspirations of development. About 175 public representatives are expected to participate in the conference. Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and Presiding Officers of State Legislatures will also attend the function.