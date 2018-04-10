Marking the growing prominence of India in the global energy map, the 16th International Energy Forum Ministerial (IEF16) is being hosted by India and will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Wednesday. IEF16 is the largest gathering of Energy Ministers from across the globe, industry leaders and heads of key international organizations who will debate the future of global energy.

Prominent among those attending the Ministerial Meeting this year are Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, India, Mr. Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Saudi Arabia, Mr. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, UAE, Mr. Bijan Namdar Zangeneh, Minister of Petroleum, Iran, Dr. Mohammed Bin Saleh Al-Sada, Minister of Energy and Industry, Qatar, Mr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Nigeria, Mr. Kosaburo Nishime, State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan, Mr. Li Fanrong, Deputy Administrator of National Energy Administration, China, Mr. Pavel Sorokin, Deputy Minister of Energy, Russia, Mark Wesley Menezes, Under Secretary of Energy, USA, among others.

Apart from them, Dr Sun Xiansheng, Executive Director, IEF, Mr Fatih Birol, Executive Director, IEA, Mr Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, Secretary General, OPEC and heads and senior officials from international organizations like CNPC, Total, VOPAK, Exxon Mobil, etc. will also attend the event.

The International Energy Forum (IEF) aims to foster greater mutual understanding and awareness of common energy interests among its members. Its 72 Member Countries are signatories to the IEF Charter, which outlines the framework of the global energy dialogue through this inter-governmental arrangement. Apart from them, 20 countries are also participating in this meeting as special invitees.

Covering all six continents and accounting for around 90% of global supply and demand for oil and gas, the IEF is unique in that it comprises not only consuming and producing countries of the IEA and OPEC, but also Transit States and major players outside of their memberships, including Argentina, China, India, Mexico, Russia and South Africa.

Hosted by India and co-hosted by China and Korea, IEF16 aims to focus on how global shifts, transition policies and new technologies influence market stability and future investment in the energy sector. Dialogue among Ministers and industry leaders on how energy security and system resiliency will evolve along energy transition pathways, and meet global economic, demographic, and environmental challenges, will help secure an energy future that remains affordable, productive, sustainable and fair to all.

IEF16 delegates are invited to consider how global market shifts and energy transition will shape the future of energy security. Participants engage in an energy technology neutral dialogue to strengthen energy market stability and achieve global goals through enhanced market transparency, trade, and investment among producing, consuming and transit countries.