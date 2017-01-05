PM Narendra Modi praises Nitish Kumar for his ‘nasha-mukti abhiyan’

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his ‘nasha-mukti abhiyan’, and said it would inspire others as well.

“I congratulate Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his nasha-mukti abhiyan. It can save the coming generations and act as an inspiration to other states,” Prime Minister Modi said while speaking at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on the occasion of Prakash Parv.

The Prime Minister also thanked the Bihar Chief Minister for organising the special event on Guru Gobind Singh’s 350th birth anniversary.

Entrusting his faith on Bihar, Prime Minister Modi asserted that the state would play a major role in the development of the nation.

“We remember the greats who belong to Bihar. The people from Bihar have distinguished themselves and served the nation,” he added.

Invoking tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, Prime Minister Modi said the ideal did not believe in any form of social discrimination and treated everyone equally.

“Guru Gobind Singh ji put knowledge at the core of his teachings and inspired so many people through his thoughts and ideals,” the Prime Minister said.

On the same occasion, Nitish Kumar also did not miss the opportunity to applaud Prime Minister Modi for banning liquor in Gujarat during his 12-year tenure as the state’s chief minister.

“Our Prime Minister was the Chief Minister for 12 years and he implemented prohibition of liquor very effectively in Gujarat,” said Nitish.