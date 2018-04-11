Free Press Journal
PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to social reformer Jyotiba Phule

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to social reformer Jyotiba Phule

— By PTI | Apr 11, 2018 01:49 pm
Narendra Modi interview

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today recalled the contribution of social reformer Jyotiba Phule on his 191st birth anniversary, saying his efforts had greatly helped the marginalised.

Phule was unwavering in his commitment towards improving the condition of women and furthering education among the youth, the prime minister said on Twitter. “Tributes to Mahatma Phule on his jayanti. His pioneering and relentless emphasis on social reform greatly helped the marginalised,” he tweeted. The BJP is observing Phule’s birth anniversary as Samta Divas (equality day).

