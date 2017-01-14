PM Narendra Modi greets nation on Makar Sankranti, Pongal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished the nation on the festivals of Makar Sakranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu and Uttarayan.

“Today people across India are celebrating various festivals. My greetings to everyone celebrating these auspicious festivals,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister extended his greetings to all those celebrating various festivals.

“Makar Sankranti greetings. May this day bring joy & prosperity in everyone’s lives,” he tweeted.

“Wishing my Tamil friends a happy & blessed Pongal,” read another tweet.

“On the special occasion of Magh Bihu, my greetings to the people of Assam,” the Prime Minister wrote in another tweet.

“Uttarayan greetings to the people of Gujarat,” his tweet read.

Terming India’s diversity as its biggest strength, Prime Minister Modi wished that the festivals bring happiness and prosperity in lives of farmers.

“These & many other festivals celebrated across India add great colour & happiness in our lives. This diversity is India’s greatest strength,” he tweeted.

“May these festivals bring abundance of happiness and prosperity in the lives of our hardworking farmers,” he added.