PM Narendra Modi greets nation on Hanuman Jayanti

PM Narendra Modi greets nation on Hanuman Jayanti

— By IANS | Mar 31, 2018 11:02 am
Narendra Modi interview

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.  “Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

