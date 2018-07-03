PM Narendra Modi expresses concern about Mansarovar pilgrims stranded in Nepal   

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern today about the Indian Mansarovar pilgrims stranded in Nepal due to bad weather and asked officials to ensure that they get all the help.

“PM @narendramodi is in touch with MEA and other top officials regarding the wellbeing of Indian pilgrims stranded in Nepal. He has asked officials to extend all possible assistance to those affected. The Indian embassy in Nepal is working on the ground and assisting the pilgrims,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

The PMO also re-tweeted a tweet from the Indian mission in Kathmandu, which said two commercial aircraft from Nepalgunj had landed at Simikot and that rescuing the stranded pilgrims would be a gradual process, depending upon the weather condition.

Over 1,500 Indians, returning from the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage in Tibet, are stranded in Nepal due to heavy rain and bad weather. The Indian embassy in Kathmandu said in a statement that there were about 525 Indian pilgrims stranded at Simikot in Humla district, 550 in Hilsa and others on the Tibet side.